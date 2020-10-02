You have permission to edit this article.
Daily arrest log - Oct. 1

Below are the arrests for Oct. 1. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jerry Gold, 62, was arrested on Sept. 1 at 8:21 a.m. at 1406 N. Jay St. He was charged with a warrant for a felony arrest.

