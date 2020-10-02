editor's pick featured Daily arrest log - Oct. 1 Oct 2, 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Below are the arrests for Oct. 1. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Jerry Gold, 62, was arrested on Sept. 1 at 8:21 a.m. at 1406 N. Jay St. He was charged with a warrant for a felony arrest. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kokomo Perspective Howard County Daily Arrests Arrest Log Arrests Oct. 1 Kpd