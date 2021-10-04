Below are the arrests for Oct. 1-3. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Kimberly Brandon, 57, was arrested on Oct.1 at 11:52 p.m. at North and Faith for possession of Meth (level 4 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Hareem Burnett, 25, was arrested on Oct. 3 at 4:33 a.m. at 615. N. Washington for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Sara Chauntelle, 49, was arrested on Oct. 1 at 5:40 p.m. at 1026 S. Union for public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Trevor Emberton 28, was arrested on Oct. 3 at 2:14 a.m. at North and Purdum for dealing meth (level 2 felony) and possession of meth (level 3 felony).

Dorian Ferguson, 26, was arrested on Oct. 3 at 4:55 a.m. at 615 N. Washington for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Lawrence Golladay, 59, was arrested on Oct. 2 at 4:41 a.m. at Elm and Lindsay for possession of cocaine (level 6 felony) and possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Lamar Greer, 21, was arrested on Oct. 3 at 4:34 a.m. at 615 N. Washington for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Mariya Head, 26, was arrested on Oct. 1 at 4:24 a.m. at 601 S. Courtland for never obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Jason Jones, 41, was arrested on Oct. 3 at 2:37 a.m. at North and Locke for dealing meth (level 2 felony) and possession of meth (level 3 felony).

Annalicia Morelock, 34, was arrested on Oct. 1 at 6:50 p.m. at 931 and Jefferson for a warrant (failure to appear) and a warrant (petition to revoke).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Shaelyn Pearson, 26, was arrested on Oct. 3 at 3:54 a.m. at Washington and Jefferson for a warrant (petition to revoke) and a warrant (failure to appear).

Demarr Porter, 28, was arrested on Oct. 3 at 4:37 a.m. at 615 N. Washington for dealing meth (level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Camil Pride, 44, was arrested on Oct. 1 at 11:48 p.m. at North and Faith for possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Dale Richards, 25, was arrested on Oct. 1 at 7:10 a.m. at Longwood Drive and Longwood Court for possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), never obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Stephen Richey, 31, was arrested on Oct. 1 at 1:41 a.m. at 1141 S. Home for public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Braeden Schafer, 20, was arrested on Oct.2 at 3:23 a.m. at 1819 N. Leeds for a hit and run (class B misdemeanor).

Donte Smoot, 21, was arrested on Oct. 2 at 8:19 a.m. at 315 S. Union for invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), public intoxication (class B misdemeanor) and never obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Steele Stout, 23, was arrested on Oct. 2 at 11:02 p.m. at 701 E. Mulberry for domestic battery in presence of a child less than 16 (level 6 felony).

Christopher Wheeler, 40, was arrested on Oct. 2 at 4:38 p.m. at 1725 N. Davis for a hit and run (class B misdemeanor) and operating while under the influence (class A misdemeanor).

Kimberly Williams, 33, was arrested on Oct. 2 at 10:50 p.m. at 701 E. Mulberry for domestic battery in presence of a child less than 16 (level 6 felony).

Ricky Wininger, 32, was arrested on Oct. 1 at 3:18 a.m. at Spraker and Main for a warrant (two counts of non-compliance).