Daily arrest log - Nov. 9

Below are the arrests for Nov. 9. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Shawn Brent, 41, was arrested on Nov. 9 at 11:57 a.m. at West Jefferson Street and North Dixon Road. He was charged with maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of a firearm (level 4 felony), dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 2 felony), manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 3 felony), and a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Aubrey Coats, 42, was arrested on Nov. 9 at 11:45 p.m. at West Lincoln Road and South Berkley Road. She was charged with a warrant from Miami County.
Jonathon Thompson, 28, was arrested on Nov. 9 at 9:06 p.m. at 930 S. Washington St. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).
Deriq Watters, 32, was arrested on Nov. 9 at 11:39 a.m. at South Jay Street and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a serious felon (level 4 felony) and a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.