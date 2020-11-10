Daily arrest log - Nov. 9

Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 76F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.