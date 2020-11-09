Daily arrest log - Nov. 6 to 8

Below are the arrests for Nov. 6 to 8. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Joseph Good, 36, was arrested on Nov. 6 at 4:12 a.m. at 904 E. Spraker St. He was charged with a warrant from Colorado.

Bryan Tart, 35, was arrested on Nov. 6 at 5:35 a.m. at 1901 S. Goyer Road. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony), strangulation (level 6 felony), and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Shan Cox, 47, was arrested on Nov. 7 at 7:20 p.m. at 1815 S. Armstrong St. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

James Cummings, 52, was arrested on Nov. 7 at 2:19 p.m. at North Apperson Way and West Superior Street. He was charged with being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime (level 5 felony).

Douglas Dunlap, 37, was arrested on Nov. 8 at 6:21 p.m. at 403 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with residential entry (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Fredrick Gordon, 26, was arrested on Nov. 8 at 9:20 p.m. at 3539 S. LaFountain St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Bennavi Green, 41, was arrested on Nov. 7 at 1:07 a.m. at West Walnut Street and North Phillips Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Jonathon Jones, 40, was arrested on Nov. 6 at 4:35 p.m. at 519 W. Spraker St. He was charged with a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.

Arnold Malone, 56, was arrested on Nov. 6 at 11:53 p.m. at North Locke Street and East Madison Street. He was charged with a warrant for PTR.

Samantha Mansfield, 28, was arrested on Nov. 6 at 1:24 p.m. at 303 Coronada Circle. She was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Adam Maynard, 27, was arrested on Nov. 7 at 3:22 p.m. at South Apperson Way and East Superior Street. He was charged with a warrant for PTR and a warrant for failure to appear.

Dallas Milton, 28, was arrested on Nov. 6 at 5:29 p.m. at South Jay Street and East Sycamore Street. HE was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), false informing (class B misdemeanor), and a warrant for dealing in narcotics.

April Nice, 39, was arrested on Nov. 7 at 11 p.m. at Council Ring Boulevard and Arrowhead Boulevard. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor), and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Jerald Pearson, 48, was arrested on Nov. 8 at 2:23 a.m. at North Jay Street and East Tate Street. He was charged with being a habitual traffic violator- lifetime (level 5 felony).

Perry Reyes, 27, was arrested on Nov. 7 at 12:20 a.m. at 3120 N. Washington St. He was charged with disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) and intimidation (level 6 felony).

Renee Shaw, 28, was arrested on Nov. 7 at 5:35 a.m. at 1926 Lynnwood Drive. She was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Amanda Waldman, 37, was arrested on Nov. 6 at 11:52 p.m. at West Madison Street and North Locke Street. She was charged with a warrant for PTR.

Paul Washam, 39, was arrested on Nov. 8 at 3:16 a.m. at 1400 E. Monroe St. He was charged with battery- bodily waste (level 6 felony), domestic battery knowing presence of a child (level 6 felony), and residential entry (level 6 felony).

Tanisha Witt, 41, was arrested on Nov. 7 at 1:25 p.m. at North Apperson Way and East Superior Street. She was charged with a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).