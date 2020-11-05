Daily arrest log - Nov. 4

Below are the arrests for Nov. 4. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jazmin Betancort, 22, was arrested on Nov. 4 at 11:30 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor) and theft (level 6 felony).

Keegan Chester, 28, was arrested on Nov. 4 at 10:40 p.m. at East Sycamore Street and South Union Street. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Brandon Dewitt, 40, was arrested on Nov. 4 at 3:37 p.m. at 624 S. Indiana Ave. He was charged with a warrant from Miami County.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Darryl Hensley Jr., 32, was arrested on Nov. 4 at 10:50 p.m. at West Park Avenue and South Brandon Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Isiah Larimore, 20, was arrested on Nov. 4 at 11:36 p.m. at 2301 S. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft (class B misdemeanor).

Mason Morgan, 18, was arrested on Nov. 4 at 8:13 p.m. at 423 E. North St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Tonya Rowe, 43, was arrested on Nov. 4 at 7:32 p.m. at 500 E. Boulevard St. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Dewayne Perrigen, 31, was arrested on Nov. 4 at 2:05 p.m. at 2140 N. Main St. He was charged with a warrant from Cass County.