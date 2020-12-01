Daily arrest log - Nov. 30

Below are the arrests for Nov. 30. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sirtorry Carr, 30, was arrested on Nov. 30 at 7:17 p.m. at 1001 E. Broadway St. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 3 felony), and a warrant for non-compliance.
Chelsea Hulse, 30, was arrested on Nov. 30 at 6:22 p.m. at 1014 W. Havens St. She was charged with theft (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), and a warrant for corrupt business influence.
Michael Schroder, 47, was arrested on Nov. 30 at 5:09 p.m. at South Washington Street and West Harrison Street. He was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).
Courtney Thompson, 23, was arrested on Nov. 30 at 4:07 a.m. at 686 N. Dixon Road. She was charged with residential entry (level 6 felony).