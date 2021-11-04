Below are the arrests for Nov. 3. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Ronnie Baxter, 27, was arrested on Nov. 3 at 4:19 a.m. at South Delphos and East Firmin for possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), possession of hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).
Russell Fouch, 28, was arrested on Nov. 3 at 3:58 p.m. at East Carter and Ohio Street for a warrant (Miami County).
Joshiah McNeil, 22, was arrested on Nov. 3 at 12:56 a.m. at North Purdum and East Jefferson for possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and driving while suspended-prior suspension within 10 years (class A misdemeanor).
Jonathon McPeek, 29, was arrested on Nov. 3 at 5:17 p.m. at North Main and Monroe Street for a warrant (petition to revoke).
Tydre Sutherland, 23, was arrested on Nov. 3 at 11:21 p.m. at 804 W. Rainbow Circle for domestic battery in the presence of a child (level 6 felony), confinement (level 6 felony), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) and communication-intimidation (class A misdemeanor).