Daily arrest log - Nov. 25 to 29

Below are the arrests for Nov. 25 to 29. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Aaron Armstrong, 29, was arrested on Nov. 29 at 9 a.m. at South Washington Street and West Harrison Street. He was charged with a warrant for battery.

Paul Batchler, 53, was arrested on Nov. 27 at 8:40 p.m. at 608 S. Crystal St. He was charged with a warrant for theft.

Jaron Brown, 27, was arrested on Nov. 28 at 2:15 a.m. at East Hoffer Street and South Reed Road. He was charged with a warrant for PTR.

Reije Craft, 29, was arrested on Nov. 25 at 4:52 p.m. at 1415 N. Lindsay St. He was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Kenneth Dagostino, 55, was arrested on Nov. 28 at 5:40 p.m. at 1527 S. Main St. He was charged with intimidation (level 5 felony) and pointing a firearm (level 6 felony).

Cuba Evans, 24, was arrested on Nov. 26 at 12:50 a.m. at 107 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with a warrant for battery.

Michael Fletcher, 56, was arrested on Nov. 25 at 11:51 p.m. at State Road 26. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Jami Garrard, 26, was arrested on Nov. 26 at 2:55 a.m. at West Deffenbaugh Street and Home Avenue. She was charged with a warrant for PTR.

Tarisha Harvey, 37, was arrested on Nov. 25 at 7:55 p.m. at 417 W. Mulberry St. She was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Curt Holiday, 39, was arrested on Nov. 28 at 4:28 a.m. at 1405 W. Belvedere St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony) and strangulation (level 6 felony).

Matthew Hoover, 47, was arrested on Nov. 26 at 1:18 a.m. at West Park Avenue and South Webster Street. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Brandon Johns, 34, was arrested on Nov. 25 at 8:10 p.m. at 120 Kingston Road. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Kevin Kiley, 62, was arrested on Nov. 27 at 11:43 p.m. at South Webster Street and West Deffenbaugh Street. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Martin Landrum, 27, was arrested on Nov. 27 at 1:54 a.m. at 1005 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with battery (class A misdemeanor), criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Amber Lay, 43, was arrested on Nov. 25 at 2:38 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor), false informing (class B misdemeanor), and two warrants for PTR.

Samantha Mansfield, 28, was arrested on Nov. 29 at 12:05 a.m. at 303 Coronada Circle. She was charged with a warrant for possession.

Chynna McDonald, 26, was arrested on Nov. 29 at 3:40 a.m. at 1714 S. Washington St. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Michael Mott, 53, was arrested on Nov. 29 at 5:18 p.m. at East Firmin Street and South Delphos Street. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Vipur Rana, 22, was arrested on Nov. 29 at 1:45 a.m. at 2900 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with false informing (class A misdemeanor) and leaving the scene of a crash (class B misdemeanor).

Matthew Roberts, 36, was arrested on Nov. 29 at 3:32 p.m. at West Monroe Street and North Washington Street. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Signh Harjot, 23, was arrested on Nov. 29 at 2 a.m. 2900 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor).

Krusean Thomas, 30, was arrested on Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. at 2 Southdowns Drive. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Tyanthony Turner, 28, was arrested on Nov. 28 at 5:26 p.m. at 1037 S. Reed Road. He was charged with a warrant for PTR.

Ricky Tyler, 52, was arrested on Nov. 26 at 3:01 a.m. at 802 N. Morrison St. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony).

Dakota Voorhies, 26, was arrested on Nov. 29 at 11:36 p.m. at 5001 Council Ring Boulevard. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), strangulation (class A misdemeanor), and interfering in the reporting of a crime (class A misdemeanor).

Vertis Wallace, 39, was arrested on Nov. 29 at 12:50 p.m. at 2 Southdowns Drive. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Isaih Young, 23, was arrested on Nov. 26 at 10:02 a.m. at 918 N. Washington St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).