Daily arrest log - Nov. 24
Nov 25, 2020
Nov 25, 2020 Updated 4 hrs ago

Below are the arrests for Nov. 24. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Joseph Castillo, 48, was arrested on Nov. 24 at 4:06 a.m. at 101 Pipeline Lane. He was charged with a warrant for PTR.