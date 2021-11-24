Daily Arrest Log - Nov. 23

Below are the arrests for Nov. 23. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Wesley Birden, 24, was arrested on Nov. 23 at 9:27 p.m. at 612 Elk Dr. for a Marion County warrant.
Kevin Donnell, 51, was arrested on Nov. 23 at 5:55 p.m. at South Webster and Ricketts for operating while intoxicated-prior (level 6 felony).
Zachary Thomas, 38, was arrested on Nov. 23 at 4:58 a.m. at 1329 N. Wabash for murder (level 1 felony).
Oscar White, 43, was arrested on Nov. 23 at 11:04 a.m. at 1101 Brentwood Dr. for a Grant County warrant.