Daily arrest log - Nov. 23

Below are the arrests for Nov. 23. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Gregory Coulbern, 49, was arrested on Nov. 23 at 4 a.m. at South Webster Street and Elk Drive. He was charged with being a habitual traffic violator (level 5 felony).
Brenton Nolley, 33, was arrested on Nov. 23 at 7 a.m. at 250 West and 50 South. He was charged with a warrant for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Daniel Scoles, 42, was arrested on Nov. 23 at 1:30 a.m. at 1301 W. Jefferson St. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and a warrant for failure to appear.
Alexander Copeland, 24, was arrested on Nov. 23 at 7:59 p.m. at 911 S. Armstrong St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).
James Howard, 38, was arrested on Nov. 23 at 3:52 p.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Home Avenue. He was charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanors) and a warrant for PTR.
Brooke Spence, 28, was arrested on Nov. 23 at 3:56 p.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Home Avenue. She was charged with possession of a hypodermic needle (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and five warrants for unlawful possession of a syringe.