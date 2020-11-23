Daily arrest log - Nov. 20 to 22

Below are the arrests for Nov. 20 to 22. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tyson Alexander, 43, was arrested on Nov. 21 at 9:18 p.m. at North Apperson Way and East Havens Street. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Angela Breedlove, 49, was arrested on Nov. 21 at 1:45 p.m. at 2156 E. Boulevard St. She was charged with auto theft (level 6 felony), shoplifting (class A misdemeanor), and a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Brad Bowley, 50, was arrested on Nov. 21 at 4:30 p.m. at 814 W. Havens St. He was charged with a warrant for robbery.

Matthew Clark, 49, was arrested on Nov. 21 at 3:10 p.m. at 1719 S. Armstrong St. He was charged with a warrant for criminal confinement and a warrant for body attachment.

Deshawn Coleman, 24, was arrested on Nov. 21 at 10:13 a.m. at 1030 N. Purdum St. He was charged with burglary (level 5 felony) and criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Samage Copprue, 24, was arrested on Nov. 20 at 11:10 p.m. at East Walnut Street and South Delphos Street. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Samari Copprue, 24, was arrested on Nov. 20 at 11:10 p.m. at East Walnut Street and South Delphos Street. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for residential entry.

Daiquan Haith, 28, was arrested on Nov. 21 at 4 a.m. at 500 E. Jackson St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Ricardo Mcghee, 31, was arrested on Nov. 22 at 11 p.m. at 2023 N. Purdum St. He was charged with a warrant for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Candy McKinney, 37, was arrested on Nov. 21 at 10:23 p.m. at 5582 00 East/West. She was charged with a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.

Austin Purnell, 25, was arrested on Nov. 22 at 1:43 p.m. at East Alto Road and S.R. 931. He was charged with dealing marijuana (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (level 6 felony), and a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Christa Sites, 30, was arrested on Nov. 22 at 11:58 p.m. at East Spraker Street. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).