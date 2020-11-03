Daily arrest log - Nov. 2

Below are the arrests for Nov. 2. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Levi Wolfe, 26, was arrested on Nov. 2 at 10:20 a.m. at East Gano Street and North Apperson Way. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Maxwell Wolner, 35, was arrested on Nov. 2 at 12:17 a.m. at 529 Elk Dr. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Jernell Brown, 33, was arrested on Nov. 2 at 9:03 p.m. in Swayzee, Indiana. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Nicole Clingaman, 50, was arrested on Nov. 2 at East Broadway Street and South Locke Street. She was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Timothy Ridgeway, 54, was arrested on Nov. 2 at 7:32 p.m. at Oakford, IN. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Robert Tucker, 42, was arrested on Nov. 2 at West Monroe Street and North Washington Street. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Sherman Washington, 23, was arrested on Nov. 2 at 8:45 a.m. at South Lincoln Road and West Berkley Street. He was charged with operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).