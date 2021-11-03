Below are the arrests for Nov. 2. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Christopher Evans, 37, was arrested on Nov. 2 at 2:53 p.m. at 1120 E. Lordeman for a warrant (domestic battery).
Wayne Jewell, 54, was arrested on Nov. 2 at 4:26 p.m. at 1014 N. Lafountain for a warrant (Marion County).
Candace Speroff, 54, was arrested on Nov. 2 at 4:40 p.m. at 1600 S. Plate. Apt #C1 for a warrant (conversion).
editor's pick featured
Daily Arrest Log - Nov. 2
Below are the arrests for Nov. 2. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.