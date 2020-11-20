Daily arrest log - Nov. 19

Below are the arrests for Nov. 19. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kenneth Bradburn, 38, was arrested on Nov. 19 at 10:55 p.m. at 5110 Clinton Drive. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.
Daniel Disalvo, 38, was arrested on Nov. 19 at 10:12 a.m. at 1700 N. Washington St. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash (class B misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).
Ashley Hammer, 36, was arrested on Nov. 19 at 11:46 p.m. at 1627 W. North St. She was charged with a warrant for dealing narcotics.
Dianna Miller, 51, was arrested on Nov. 19 at 6:52 p.m. at 2307 W. Jefferson St. She was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.
Robert Tucker, 42, was arrested on Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. at 900 W. Deffenbaugh St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and a warrant for failure to appear.