Daily Arrest Log - Nov. 19-22

Below are the arrests for Nov. 19-22. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jada Anderson, 24, was arrested on Nov. 20 at 1:08 a.m. at North Webster and West Taylor for resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), operating without a license (class C misdemeanor) and a failure to appear warrant.

Thurman Atkinson, 37, was arrested on Nov. 20 at 4:01 a.m. at 530 S. Courtland for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class a misdemeanor).

Aaron Basham, 40, was arrested on Nov. 19 at 4:11 a.m. at North Apperson Way for possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Atasha Calloway, 38, was arrested on Nov. 20 at 4:01 a.m. at East Mulberry and North Apperson for obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Brian Dodd, 51, was arrested on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at 623 E. Markland for public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Miguel Dominguez, 33, was arrested on Nov. 20 at 2:13 a.m. at 3840 S. Lafountain for leaving the scene of a crash (class B misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Johnny Harrington, 30, was arrested on Nov. 21 at 12:30 a.m. at North Apperson and Morgan for a domestic battery warrant (level 6 felony) and a petition to revoke warrant.

Dakota Howell, 22, was arrested on Nov. 19 at 11:17 p.m. at 1801 E. Markland for operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated-endangerment (class a misdemeanor).

Kindra Marshall, 29, was arrested on Nov. 21 at 4:13 a.m. at 511 Albany Dr. for operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor), operating while intoxicated-endangerment (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated-prior (class 6 misdemeanor).

Markus Martin, 45, was arrested on Nov. 22 at 4:03 p.m. at 1132 E. Taylor for a petition to revoke warrant and a failure to register as a sex offender warrant.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Ian McKinley, 23, was arrested on Nov. 19 at 10:11 p.m. at 1801 E. Markland for disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Mathew Petty, 44, was arrested on Nov. 22 at 12:07 a.m. at 298 S. 00 E.W. for a petition to revoke warrant.

James Phillips, 43, was arrested on Nov. 21 at 12:00 p.m. at 1910 N. Washington St. for a criminal mischief warrant.

James Phillips, 43, was arrested on Nov. 21 at 12:00 p.m. at 1910 N. Washington St. for a criminal mischief warrant.

Robert Ruckman, 39, was arrested on Nov. 19 at 11:10 a.m. at 2000 S. Goyer for possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Sarah Smith, 35, was arrested on Nov. 21 at 2:47 a.m. at 1301 W. Jefferson for criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).

Anthony Sutton Jr., 39, was arrested on Nov. 22 at 5:31 p.m. at 2900 N. Apperson for a petition to revoke warrant.

Connor Terry, 29, was arrested on Nov. 20 at 9:45 p.m. at 620 W. North Street for domestic battery (level 6 felony), domestic battery-serious bodily injury (level 5 felony), strangulation (level 6 felony) and confinement (level 6 felony).

Talik Woodard, 49, was arrested on Nov. 20 at 5:38 p.m. at 712 E. Monroe for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Andrea Woods, 37, was arrested on Nov. 21 at 1:20 a.m. at 1009 S. Armstrong for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Hayley Workman, 34, was arrested on Nov. 21 at 1:24 a.m. at 1009 S. Armstrong for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Devon Wellington, 26, was arrested on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at 1371 S. Reed for theft-prior (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 5 felony).