Daily arrest log - Nov 18

Below are the arrests for Nov. 18. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Brandi Bradley, 40, was arrested on Nov. 18 at 3:33 a.m. at West Markland Avenue and South Washington Street. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Hagan Nussbaum, 23, was arrested on Nov. 18 at 1:57 a.m. at 1540 E. Boulevard St. He was charged with a warrant from Marion County.

Ebony Davis, 20, was arrested on Nov. 18 at 1:17 p.m. at 511 E. Sycamore St. She was charged with domestic battery (level 5 felony) and aggravated battery (level 3 felony).

Melanie Dively, 25, was arrested on Nov. 18 at 9:20 p.m. at 720 N. Union St. She was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Darrell Johns Jr., 44, was arrested on Nov. 18 at 7:55 a.m. at 701 Elk Drive. He was charged with a warrant for non-support of a dependent child. He was charged later with a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance.

Xavier Weathers, 23, was arrested on Nov. 18 at 9:17 p.m. at 720 N. Main St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).