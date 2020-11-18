Daily arrest log - Nov. 17

Below are the arrests for Nov. 17. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Anthony Durrett, 39, was arrested on Nov. 17 at 800 E. Hoffer St. He was charged with confinement (level 6 felony), intimidation (class A misdemeanor), and interference in the reporting of a crime (class A misdemeanor).
Davion Kane, 26, was arrested on Nov. 17 at 5:24 p.m. at 606 Marsha Ct. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and a warrant for NCO.
James Miracle, 76, was arrested on Nov. 17 at 6:22 p.m. at 500 S. Reed Road. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).
Troy Young, 37, was arrested on Nov. 17 at 9:04 p.m. at 3016 S. Webster St. He was charged with possession of a synthetic drug (class A misdemeanor), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), a warrant for failure to appear, and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.