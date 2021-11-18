Daily Arrest Log - Nov. 17

Below are the arrests for Nov. 17. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Michael Adams, 46, was arrested on Nov. 17 at 4:15 a.m. at 618 N. Union for resisting law enforcement- using a vehicle (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).
Marcus Bishop, 39, was arrested on Nov. 17 at 7:08 a.m. at 1613 N. McCann for domestic battery in the presence of a child (level 6 felony).
Heather Burns, 46, was arrested on Nov. 17 at 3:35 p.m. at West Taylor Street and North Lindsay Street for a warrant (violation of pretrial release) and a warrant (failure to appear).
Alaina Rice, 26, was arrested on Nov. 17 at 12:53 a.m. at South Washington Street and South Lafountain Street for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor), operating a vehicle with an Ace of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-prior (level 6 felony).
David Turner Jr., 53, was arrested on Nov. 17 at Markland Avenue and State Road 931 for driving a motor vehicle while suspended-prior (class A misdemeanor).