Daily Arrest Log - Nov. 15

Below are the arrests for Nov. 15. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jesse Harmon, 42, was arrested on Nov. 15 at 5:59 p.m. at 925 N. Armstrong St. for criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).
Carrie Mosier, 25, was arrested on Nov. 15 at 4:50 p.m. at 310 W. Taylor St. for a warrant (failure to appear).
Brandon Smith, 28, was arrested on Nov. 15 at 12:49 a.m. at South Reed Road and East Alto Road for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and driving a motor vehicle while suspended-prior (class A misdemeanor).