Daily Arrest Log - Nov. 12-14

Below are the arrests for Nov. 12-14. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Lester Bagwell Jr., 45, was arrested on Nov. 12 at 2:04 a.m. at 1918 W. Sycamore for public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Paul Brewer, 39, was arrested on Nov. 12 at 1:04 a.m. at West Taylor for a hit and run (class B misdemeanor), operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated/ endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Marlon Caceres, 31, was arrested on Nov. 12 at 3:57 a.m. at Madison and Locke for operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Thai Crume, 29, was arrested on Nov. 14 at 9:00 p.m. at 1412 Maplewood Dr. for a warrant (child molestation).

Penny Ford, 58, was arrested on Nov. 14 at 3:26 a.m. at 2300 S. Washington for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

James Howard, 39, was arrested on Nov. 14 at 9:22 p.m. at 701 W. Walnut for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and a warrant (two counts of failure to appear).

Todd Hughes Jr., 19, was arrested on Nov. 12 at 5:54 p.m. at 1800 Havens Ct. for a warrant (petition to revoke.)

Anthony Johnson, 24, was arrested on Nov. 12 at 10:26 a.m. at East Markland and Home Avenue for domestic battery in the presence of a child (level 6 felony), invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor) and possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV drug (class A misdemeanor).

Napoleon Johnson, 27, was arrested on Nov. 13 at 1:41 a.m. at 500 W. Park Ave. for operating a vehicle with an Ace of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor) and (operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Raymond Johnson, 36, was arrested on Nov. 13 at 4:18 a.m. at 728 S. Leeds St. #2 for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), operating a motor vehicle with an Ace of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 (level 6 felony).

Gavin Kenner, 22, was arrested on Nov. 14 at 5:07 a.m. at Cooper and Markland for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Jesse Marner, 35, was arrested on Nov. 13 at 7:41 p.m. at 511 Albany Dr. for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Janet Pressdee, 37, was arrested on 6:22 p.m. at 51110 Clinto Dr. Room#103 for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), a warrant (failure to appear) and a warrant (driving while suspended).

Anthony Sutton Jr., 39, was arrested on Nov. 12 at 3:26 a.m. at Jefferson and Apperson for possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Marquita Williams, 32, was arrested on Nov. 13 at 11:46 p.m. at 916 W. Virginia St. for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Allan Winburn, 23, was arrested on Nov. 14 at 5:50 a.m. at Markland and Goyer for auto theft (level 6 felony), theft-vehicle (level 6 felony) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-prior (level 6 felony).

Brianna Young, 32, was arrested on Nov. 12 at 8:05 a.m. at 705 N. Dixon Rd. for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), public intoxication by drugs (class B misdemeanor) and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).