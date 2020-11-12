Daily arrest log - Nov. 10 to 11

Below are the arrests for Nov. 10 to 11. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jeffery Anderson, 48, was arrested on Nov. 11 at 1:15 p.m. at 1815 W. Madison St. He was charged with residential entry (level 6 felony) and intimidation (level 5 felony).
Bryan Lewis, 43, was arrested on Nov. 10 at 9:38 a.m. at East Taylor Street and South Ohio Street. He was charged with being a habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony).
Zoey Lockhart-Noel, 21, was arrested on Nov. 11 at 2:30 a.m. at 1017 S. Delphos St. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).
Anthony Martin, 31, was arrested on Nov. 11 at 3:54 p.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Diamond Street. He was charged with a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Cody Pelgen, 26, was arrested on Nov. 11 at 6 a.m. at 1020 S. Buckeye St. He was charged with domestic battery-knowing presence of a child (level 6 felony) and residential entry (level 6 felony).
Cody Scott, 30, was arrested on Nov. 11 at 5:33 p.m. at 335 South and 00 West. He was charged with possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).