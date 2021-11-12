Daily Arrest Log - Nov. 10-11

Below are the arrests for Nov. 10-11. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Lacey Bushong, 22, was arrested on Nov. 10 at 3:15 a.m. at Park and Leeds for a hit and run (class B misdemeanor).

William Dunigan, 39, was arrested on Nov. 10 at 2:30 a.m. at Bell and Madison for false informing (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant (domestic battery).

Kayla Guffey, 29, was arrested on Nov. 10 at 11:55 p.m. at Markland and Main for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Deatonne Johnson, 52, was arrested on Nov. 11 at 12:59 a.m. at US 931 and Markland for possession of a firearm by a violent felon (level 4 felony), dealing cocaine (level 2 felony) and possession of cocaine (level 3 felony).

Michael McFarland, 23, was arrested on Nov. 10 at 11:50 a.m. at 1500 S. Plate for possession of a handgun without a permit (class A misdemeanor).

Chase McGowan, 34, was arrested on Nov. 11 at 1:21 a.m. at 1225 W. Taylor for a warrant (body attachment).

Terrance Smith, 38, was arrested on Nov. 10 at 4:42 a.m. at Apperson and Tate for resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony).

Shannon Unger, 47, was arrested on Nov. 10 at 4:48 p.m. at 904 Rainbow Dr. for public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Brian Wagner, 52, was arrested on Nov. 10 at 3:39 a.m. at Park and Leeds for possession of meth (level 7 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Quamell Waiters, 33, was arrested on Nov. 11 at 8:22 p.m. at 720 W. Monroe for domestic battery (level 6 felony) and strangulation (level 6 felony).

Matthew Waters, 31, was arrested on Nov. 10 at 11:30 p.m. at Markland and Main for false informing (class B misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), a warrant (non-compliance) and a warrant (four counts of failure to appear).

Michael Webster, 22, was arrested on Nov. 10 at 4:06 a.m. at US 931 and State Road 26 for resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), reckless driving (class C misdemeanor) and two counts of operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).