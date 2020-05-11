Daily arrest log - May 8 to 10

Below are the arrests from May 8 through May 10 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Christina Austin, 51, was arrested on May 8 at 9:55 p.m. at 1600 S. Plate St. She was arrested on a warrant for possession of meth.

Angela Breedlove, 48, was arrested on May 9 at 4:40 a.m. at the intersection of Jefferson and Armstrong streets. She was charged with DWS with priors (class A misdemeanor).

Brandon Collins, 29, was arrested on May 10 at 7:50 p.m. at 105 W. Elm St. He was arrested on warrants from Hamilton County.

Angela Hilligoss, 36, was arrested on May 8 at 10:25 p.m. at 1600 S. Plate St. She was arrested on a warrant for possession of a syringe.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Blake Jones, 18, was arrested on May 10 at 4:17 p.m. at 1128 E. State St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of alcohol by a minor (class C misdemeanor).

Thomas Ohmer Jr., 36, was arrested on May 8 at 3:15 p.m. at 3701 S. Lafountain St. He was arrested on a warrant for dealing in a controlled substance.

Nicholas Plake, 18, was arrested on May 8 at 10:20 p.m. at 516 W. Jackson St. He was charged with battery (class A misdemeanor).

Shelby Rainwater, 27, was arrested on May 8 at 5:28 p.m. at 622 S. Reed Road. She was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor), neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony), possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor), PI (class B misdemeanor), and hit/skip (class A misdemeanor).

Cody Sites, 30, was arrested on May 9 at 2:59 a.m. at the intersection of Mulberry and Buckeye streets. He was charged with possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor) and two warrants for possession of meth.