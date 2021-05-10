Daily arrest log - May 7 to 9

Below are the arrests for May 7 to 9. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Farrah Causey, 44, was arrested on May 9 at 11:28 p.m. at South Ohio Street and SR 931. She was charged with possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Katrina Coplin, 29, was arrested on May 7 at 11:47 p.m. at 2501 N. Apperson Way. She was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony), criminal recklessness (level 6 felony), possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), and pointing a firearm (level 6 felony).

Michelle Dorisse, 46, was arrested on May 8 at 1:50 a.m. at South Washington Street and West Sycamore Street. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Kyrstin Duke, 21, was arrested on May 9 at 9:28 p.m. at South Washington Street and East Markland Avenue. She was charged with criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), escape (level 6 felony), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Nathan Ferguson, 35, was arrested on May 9 at 12:30 a.m. at 916 W. Virginia St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony), strangulation (level 6 felony), and invasion of privacy (level 6 felony).

Carah Gifford, 29, was arrested on May 8 at 823 S. Lewis St. She was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.

Dustin Hill, 36, was arrested on May 9 at 1:30 a.m. at 223 N. Main St. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Anissa Hodge, 52, was arrested on May 9 at 4:25 a.m. at 100 S. Union St. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Orson Hudson, 49, was arrested on May 8 at 8:36 p.m. at South Union Street and West Vaile Avenue. He was charged with dealing marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Jasmine Hulen, 31, was arrested on May 8 at 4:44 a.m. at 805 Belvedere Drive. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Demontez Lenoir, 20, was arrested on May 9 at 6:57 p.m. at 1780 E. Boulevard St. He was charged with battery (level 6 felony), criminal recklessness (level 5 felony), resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), and escape (level 6 felony).

Laijuan Lenoir, 22, was arrested on May 9 at 6:34 p.m. at 1919 S. Reed Road. He was charged with criminal recklessness (level 6 felony), obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Scott Lunsford, 44, was arrested on May 7 at 8:44 p.m. at 917 S. Market St. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 4 felony).

Timothy McKinney, 44, was arrested on May 9 at 5:34 a.m. at 730 S. Diamond St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Buddy Mossholder Jr., 48, was arrested on May 7 at 11:57 p.m. at 2600 N. Washington St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Matthew Roberts, 41, was arrested on May 9 at 11:23 p.m. at 451 Bradford Circle. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Julie Roseberry, 38, was arrested on May 9 at 8:35 p.m. at 2400 W. Sycamore St. She was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Glen Sites, 54, was arrested on May 9 at 4:08 a.m. at North Indiana Avenue and West Jackson Street. He was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Sydney Stafford, 22, was arrested on May 9 at 7:27 a.m. at 1304 S. Main St. She was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Kathryn Strite, 35, was arrested on May 9 at 1925 S. Union St. She was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Timothy Thorton, 36, was arrested on May 7 at 5:18 p.m. at West Defenbaugh Street and North Indiana Avenue. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Jeremy Williams, 41, was arrested on May 8 at 8:35 p.m. at 4200 S. Park Road. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Colin Hatton, 22, was arrested on May 7 at 1:08 a.m. at South Washington Street and West Jefferson Street. He was charged with possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Angela Woodard, 46, was arrested on May 7 at 3 a.m. at 99 E. Jefferson St. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).