Daily arrest log - May 6

Below are the arrests from May 6 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Julie Allen, 43, was arrested at 6:13 p.m. at 724 E. Broadway St. She was arrested on a warrant for PI.
Luke Gentry, 26, was arrested at 8:59 p.m. at 706 S. McCann St. He was charged with disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) and PI (class B misdemeanor).
Carl Miller, 24, was arrested at 6:35 p.m. at5112 S. Webster St. He was arrested on a warrant for theft.
Matthew Powell, 35, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. at 1723 N. Leeds St. He was arrested on a warrant for possession of a legend drug.