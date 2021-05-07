Daily arrest log - May 6

Below are the arrests for May 6. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Thomas Johnston II, 51, was arrested on May 6 at 8:03 p.m. at 1715 E. Havens St. He was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor).
Amanda Mackey, 40, was arrested on May 6 at 10:48 p.m. at 800 E. Hoffer St. She was charged with a warrant for interference with custody.
Cory Everhart, 44, was arrested on May 6 at 1:30 a.m. at 511 W. Jefferson St. He was charged with manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine (level 5 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony), and a warrant for petition to revoke.
August Mack, 40, was arrested on May 6 at 1:42 a.m. at 523 W. Jefferson St. and was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).