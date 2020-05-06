Daily arrest log - May 5

Below are the arrests from May 5 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Mario Liali, 32, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor) and theft (class A misdemeanor).
Kamren Piel, 23, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Mulberry and Indiana streets. She was charged with hit/skip (class B misdemeanor).
Amanda Waldmann, 37, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. at 1036 S. Home Ave. She was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony).
Nicholas Beatty, 34, was arrested at 4:42 a.m. at 2401 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Matthew Kowalkowski, 50, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. at 1012 W. Jefferson St. He was arrested on a warrant for visiting a common nuisance.
Crystal Piatt, 24, was arrested at 1:29 a.m. at the intersection of Madison and Indiana streets. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), RLE (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and also arrested on warrants for criminal trespass and possession of marijuana.