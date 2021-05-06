Daily arrest log - May 5

Below are the arrests for May 5. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jaime Arnold, 60, was arrested on May 5 at 11:04 p.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Apperson Way. He was charged with operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more (class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Alexander Canova, 20, was arrested on May 5 at 8:24 p.m. at East Jefferson Street and North Union Street. He was charged with manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine (level 5 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony), and a warrant for petition to revoke.

Misty Galbraith, 40, was arrested on May 5 at 4:28 p.m. at 2150 N. Ohio St. She was charged with a warrant for pretrial release violation.

Michael Sadler, 49, was arrested on May 5 at 9:29 p.m. at West Markland Avenue and North Washington Street. He was charged with driving while suspended- prior (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant from Hamilton County.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Patrick Steps, 34, was arrested on May 5 at 10:24 p.m. at East Gano Street and North Reed Road. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Shyla Bergesen, 25, was arrested on May 5 at 2:31 a.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Cooper Street. She was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Sandra Dean, 57, was arrested on May 5 at IN 931 and East Alto Road. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Cynthia Jackson, 40, was arrested on May 5 at 12:35 a.m. at 1036 Home Ave. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Charles Jones Jr., 53, was arrested on May 5 at 3:48 a.m. at East Alto Road and South Reed Road. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), being a habitual traffic violator- lifetime (level 5 felony), and a warrant from Hamilton County.