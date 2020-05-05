Daily arrest log - May 4

Below are the arrests from May 4 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kevin Breedlove, 55, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. at 913 W. State St. He was charged with domestic battery with priors (level 6 felony) and strangulation (level 6 felony).
Benjamin Edwards, 43, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. at 921 N. Courtland St. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and also arrested on a warrant for possession of meth.
Shianne Foster, 22, was arrested at 7:09 p.m. at 1139 S. Delphs St. She was charged with maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony), dealing marijuana (level 6 felony), and possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).
Jacob Rozzi, 23, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. at 1901 S. Goyer Road. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Cody Schmitt, 28, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of Hoffer and Elizabeth streets. He was charged with maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony), dealing marijuana (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), and possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).
Joseph Trudeau, 58, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Taylor and Delphos streets. He was charged with OWI (level 6 felon).