Daily arrest log - May 4

Below are the arrests for May 4. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Russell McCoy, 47, was arrested on May 4 at 8:34 p.m. at 718 S. Jay St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.
Frank Guffey II, 36, was arrested on May 4 at 5:55 a.m. at 1601 S. Main St. He was charged with burglary (level 5 felony).
Patricia Moore, 59, was arrested on May 4 at 1:50 a.m. at South Berkley Road and West Jefferson Street. She was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.
David Rouse, 36, was arrested on May 4 at 5:05 a.m. at 1012 Chippewa Lane. He was charged with domestic battery- adult knowing presence of child less than 16 years old (level 6 felony).
Cheyanne Tharp, 27, was arrested on May 4 at 5 a.m. at 800 E. Hoffer St. She was charged with domestic battery- adult knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old (level 6 felony).
Caleb Willhide, 44, was arrested on May 4 at 3:22 a.m. at 134 S. Wildridge Drive. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).