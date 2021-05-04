Daily arrest log - May 3

Below are the arrests for May 3. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Frank Abney Jr., 43, was arrested on May 3 at 8:25 p.m. at 312 N. Webster St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.
Kennie Adkins, 45, was arrested on May 3 at 4:04 p.m. at 609 W. Foster St. He was charged with a warrant for battery by means of a deadly weapon.
Kayla Carmack, 26, was arrested on May 3 at 3:02 p.m. at North Wabash Street and West Monroe Street. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and a warrant for failure to appear.
Donald Wood, 25, was arrested on May 3 at 2:35 a.m. at 2120 Longwood Drive. He was charged with domestic battery - adult knowing presence of a child (level 6 felony) and strangulation (level 6 felony).