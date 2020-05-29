Daily arrest log - May 28

Below are the arrests from May 28 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Alan Beck, 29, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. at the intersection of 931 and Carter Street. He was charged with DWS with priors (class A misdemeanor).

Mary Haymon, 43, was arrested at 6:18 p.m. at 1920 N. Bell St. She was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Addessa Hunter, 24, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. at 1515 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with intimidation (level 5 felony).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Ricky Larrison, 44, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. at the intersection of North and Market streets. He was arrested on a warrant for possession of a syringe.

Markus Martin, 43, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. at the intersection of North and Market streets. He was arrested on a warrant for possession of meth.

Breanna Williams, 32, was arrested at 6:12 a.m. at 919 N. Korby St. She was arrested on warrants for body attachment, theft, and possession of a syringe.

Johnny Doster, 57, was arrested at 4:33 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and Gano streets. He was charged with PI (class B misdemeanor).