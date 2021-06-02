You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured

Daily arrest log - May 28 to June 1

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 2 min to read
Cuffs

Below are the arrests for May 28 to June 1. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Frank Abney Jr., 43, was arrested on May 30 at 9:44 p.m. at 1101 Columbus Blvd. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Andre Boston, 40, was arrested on May 28 at 12:07 a.m. at 1821 N. Wabash St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Zachary Bowlin, 33, was arrested on May 29 at 8:15 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant for body attachment.

Anthony Clark, 45, was arrested on May 29 at 12:46 a.m. at North Washington Street and West Taylor Street. He was charged with a warrant for non-compliance.

Jesse Duncan, 46, was arrested on May 31 at 3:30 a.m. at 803 Buckskin Court. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony).

Blake Fivecoate, 34, was arrested on May 31 at 3:26 a.m. at 930 S. Washington St. He was charged with possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia.

Gerald Hamisi, 20, was arrested on May 29 at 2:07 a.m. at East 00. He was charged with deception (level 6 felony) and a warrant from Kentucky.

Keon Jones, 35, was arrested on May 31 at 8:46 p.m. at 611 E. Mulberry St. He was charged with a warrant for body attachment.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.

Steven Newgent, 32, was arrested on June 1 at 12:45 a.m. at 931 N. Sycamore Road. He was charged with a warrant from Marion County.

Rikita Nicholson, 33, was arrested on May 30 at 4:08 a.m. at East North Street and North Purdum Street. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Patrick Pogue, 45, was arrested on May 30 at 12:39 a.m. at 1239 S. Delphos St. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Brayden Ray, 18, was arrested on May 30 at 1:36 a.m. at South Cooper Street and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor) and burglary (level 5 felony).

Michael Shepard, 34, was arrested on May 29 at 8:15 p.m. at South Washington Street and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with criminal conversion (class A misdemeanor), possession of a police radio (class B misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), reckless driving (class C misdemeanor), a warrant for domestic battery, and two warrants for failure to return to lawful detention.

Anthony Smith, 59, was arrested on May 30 at 9:45 a.m. at West North Street and North Ann Street. He was charged with HTV (level 6 felony).

Shannon Unger, 46, was arrested on May 29 at 2:24 a.m. at West Mulberry Street and North Washington Street. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), and operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

David Langley, 57, was arrested on May 1 at 11:34 p.m. at South 17th Street and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with a warrant for driving while suspended.

Scott West, 52, was arrested on May 1 at 6:05 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor), theft (level 6 felony), and a warrant for theft.

Tags