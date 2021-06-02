Daily arrest log - May 28 to June 1

Below are the arrests for May 28 to June 1. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Frank Abney Jr., 43, was arrested on May 30 at 9:44 p.m. at 1101 Columbus Blvd. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Andre Boston, 40, was arrested on May 28 at 12:07 a.m. at 1821 N. Wabash St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Zachary Bowlin, 33, was arrested on May 29 at 8:15 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant for body attachment.

Anthony Clark, 45, was arrested on May 29 at 12:46 a.m. at North Washington Street and West Taylor Street. He was charged with a warrant for non-compliance.

Jesse Duncan, 46, was arrested on May 31 at 3:30 a.m. at 803 Buckskin Court. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony).

Blake Fivecoate, 34, was arrested on May 31 at 3:26 a.m. at 930 S. Washington St. He was charged with possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia.

Gerald Hamisi, 20, was arrested on May 29 at 2:07 a.m. at East 00. He was charged with deception (level 6 felony) and a warrant from Kentucky.

Keon Jones, 35, was arrested on May 31 at 8:46 p.m. at 611 E. Mulberry St. He was charged with a warrant for body attachment.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Steven Newgent, 32, was arrested on June 1 at 12:45 a.m. at 931 N. Sycamore Road. He was charged with a warrant from Marion County.

Rikita Nicholson, 33, was arrested on May 30 at 4:08 a.m. at East North Street and North Purdum Street. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Patrick Pogue, 45, was arrested on May 30 at 12:39 a.m. at 1239 S. Delphos St. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Brayden Ray, 18, was arrested on May 30 at 1:36 a.m. at South Cooper Street and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor) and burglary (level 5 felony).

Michael Shepard, 34, was arrested on May 29 at 8:15 p.m. at South Washington Street and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with criminal conversion (class A misdemeanor), possession of a police radio (class B misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), reckless driving (class C misdemeanor), a warrant for domestic battery, and two warrants for failure to return to lawful detention.

Anthony Smith, 59, was arrested on May 30 at 9:45 a.m. at West North Street and North Ann Street. He was charged with HTV (level 6 felony).

Shannon Unger, 46, was arrested on May 29 at 2:24 a.m. at West Mulberry Street and North Washington Street. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), and operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

David Langley, 57, was arrested on May 1 at 11:34 p.m. at South 17th Street and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with a warrant for driving while suspended.

Scott West, 52, was arrested on May 1 at 6:05 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor), theft (level 6 felony), and a warrant for theft.