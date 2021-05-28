Daily arrest log - May 27

Below are the arrests for May 27. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Ashley Rock-Borders, 27, was arrested on May 27 at 9:01 a.m. at 5110 Clinton Ave. She was charged with false identity statement (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant from Tippecanoe County.

Taylor Hatfield, 27, was arrested on May 27 at 7:58 p.m. at 100 S. Union St. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).

Tanner Hight, 26, was arrested on May 27 at 8:04 p.m. at 1414 W. Broadway St. He was charged with a warrant for felony arrest.

Shawn Ruhlander, 33, was arrested on May 27 at 9:34 a.m. at 5110 Clinton Ave. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor).

Ralph Woodard, 34, was arrested on May 27 at 4:29 p.m. at 1918 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Natasha Brown, 36, was arrested on May 27 at 4:52 a.m. at 1420 N. McCann St. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Christopher Hollingsworth, 32, was arrested on May 27 at 1:12 a.m. at 408 W. Butler St. He was charged with false identity statement (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), a warrant for hit/skip, and a warrant from Cass County.

Jerry Jones, 39, was arrested on May 27 at 12:30 a.m. at 1907 W. Sycamore St. He was charged wtih two warrant for non-compliance, a warrant for petition to revoke, and a warrant from Hamilton County.

Devon Reynolds, 21, was arrested on May 27 at 4:20 a.m. at U.S. 931 and West Boulevard Street. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

William Shaffer Jr., 36, was arrested on May 27 at 5:11 a.m. at 1420 N. McCann St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).