editor's pick featured

Daily arrest log - May 27

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Cuffs

Below are the arrests from May 27 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Frank Abney Jr., 42, was arrested at 7:54 p.m. at 312 N. Webster St. He was arrested on a warrant for RLE.

David Bowllin, 29, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. at 3201 S. Lafountain St. He was charged with HTV (level 6 felony).

Nicholas Beatty, 34, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. at 1417 S. Reed Road. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), RLE (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.

Kenneth Bradburn, 38, was arrested at 10:59 p.m. at 100 W. Monroe St. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony) and also arrested on a warrant for PI.

Kylee Duke, 28, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. at 1624 N. Webster St. She was arrested on a warrant for criminal trespass.

Anthony Knight, 23, was arrested at 6:08 p.m. at the intersection of Delphos and Firmin streets. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Nicholas Mitchell, 30, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. at 909 N. Leeds St. He was charged with aggravated battery (level 3 felony) and criminal recklessness (level 6 felony).

Tags