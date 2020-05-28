Daily arrest log - May 27

Below are the arrests from May 27 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Frank Abney Jr., 42, was arrested at 7:54 p.m. at 312 N. Webster St. He was arrested on a warrant for RLE.

David Bowllin, 29, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. at 3201 S. Lafountain St. He was charged with HTV (level 6 felony).

Nicholas Beatty, 34, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. at 1417 S. Reed Road. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), RLE (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Kenneth Bradburn, 38, was arrested at 10:59 p.m. at 100 W. Monroe St. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony) and also arrested on a warrant for PI.

Kylee Duke, 28, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. at 1624 N. Webster St. She was arrested on a warrant for criminal trespass.

Anthony Knight, 23, was arrested at 6:08 p.m. at the intersection of Delphos and Firmin streets. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Nicholas Mitchell, 30, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. at 909 N. Leeds St. He was charged with aggravated battery (level 3 felony) and criminal recklessness (level 6 felony).