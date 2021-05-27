Daily arrest log - May 26

Below are the arrests for May 26. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Russell Coppage, 41, was arrested on May 26 at 12:59 a.m. at 3500 S. LaFountain St. He was charged with a warrant for non-support.
Brandon Dewitt, 41, was arrested on May 26 at 5:53 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Jessica Moss, 38, was arrested on May 26 at 7:56 p.m. at 55 West and 300 South. She was charged with two warrants from Cass Coumty.
Nicholas Shanks, 35, was arrested on May 26 at 5:13 p.m. at North Main Street and West Foster Street. He was charged with a warrant for invasion of privacy.