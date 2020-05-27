Daily arrest log - May 26

Below are the arrests from May 26 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Nathan Green, 30, was arrested at 10:43 p.m. at 301 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and DWS with priors (class A misdemeanor).

Brianna Hagleskamp, 27, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. at 708 W. Lincoln Road. She was arrested on warrants for maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a syringe.

Erica Hillman, 31, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. at SR 931. She was arrested on a warrant for FTA.

Alexis Kerschner, 24, was arrested at 9:03 p.m. at 427 S. Washington St. She was charged with possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor).

Jerome McCaskill, 49, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. at 408 S. Washington St. He was charged with disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).

Lyndsi Overton, 32, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. at 301 S. Washington st. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony).

Christopher Wheeler, 38, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. at 212 Southlea Dr. He was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor) and possession of meth (level 6 felony), and also arrested on a warrant for fraud.

Jason Whittaker, 44, was arrested at 4:07 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with operating with an ACE of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor) and OWI with endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

John Roark, 48, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. at 511 Albany Dr. He was charged with possession of a scheduled substance (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication by drugs (class B misdemeanor).

Ralph Woodard, 33, was arrested at 12 a.m. at 1608 Meadowbrook Dr. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), interfering in the reporting of a crime (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).