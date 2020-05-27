editor's pick featured

Daily arrest log - May 26

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Cuffs

Below are the arrests from May 26 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Nathan Green, 30, was arrested at 10:43 p.m. at 301 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and DWS with priors (class A misdemeanor).

Brianna Hagleskamp, 27, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. at 708 W. Lincoln Road. She was arrested on warrants for maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a syringe.

Erica Hillman, 31, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. at SR 931. She was arrested on a warrant for FTA.

Alexis Kerschner, 24, was arrested at 9:03 p.m. at 427 S. Washington St. She was charged with possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor).

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.

Jerome McCaskill, 49, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. at 408 S. Washington St. He was charged with disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).

Lyndsi Overton, 32, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. at 301 S. Washington st. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony).

Christopher Wheeler, 38, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. at 212 Southlea Dr. He was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor) and possession of meth (level 6 felony), and also arrested on a warrant for fraud.

Jason Whittaker, 44, was arrested at 4:07 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with operating with an ACE of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor) and OWI with endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

John Roark, 48, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. at 511 Albany Dr. He was charged with possession of a scheduled substance (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication by drugs (class B misdemeanor).

Ralph Woodard, 33, was arrested at 12 a.m. at 1608 Meadowbrook Dr. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), interfering in the reporting of a crime (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Tags