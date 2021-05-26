Daily arrest log - May 25

Below are the arrests for May 25. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Aaron McPhearson, 28, was arrested on May 25 at 12:28 a.m. at 1300 N. Washington St. He was charged with a warrant from Marion County.
Vernon Smith, 40, was arrested on May 25 at 12:40 a.m. at 1500 S. Plate St. He was charged with robbery (level 5 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), a warrant for non-compliance, a warrant for escape, and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Melissa Wooten-Davis, 52, was arrested on May 25 at 10:10 a.m. at 100 S. Union St. She was charged with robbery (level 5 felony), assisting a criminal (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).