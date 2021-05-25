Daily arrest log - May 24

Below are the arrests for May 24. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jason Johnson, 43, was arrested on May 24 at 12:27 a.m. at 942 E. Havens St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).
Sheri Spencer, 37, was arrested on May 24 at 10:57 a.m. at 400 East and S.R. 22. She was charged with possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony), possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Allen Walker, 42, was arrested on May 24 at 10:52 a.m. at 400 East and S.R. 22. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.
Kaden Boston, 20, was arrested on May 24 at 12:37 a.m. at East Monroe Street and North Main Street. He was charged with criminal recklessness (level 6 felony), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and being a minor in possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor).