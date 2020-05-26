Daily arrest log - May 22 to 25

Below are the arrests by Kokomo Police Department from May 22 through May 25. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Trevor Brieger, 35, was arrested on May 25 at 4:54 p.m. at 222 Devonshire Dr. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).

Myron Campbell, 51, was arrested on May 25 at 12:47 a.m. at 321 W. Mulberry St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and also arrested on warrants for non-compliance.

Lindsay Carpenter, 35, was arrested on May 24 at 6:42 p.m. at 730 Westminster St. She was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Elizabeth Fields, 20, was arrested on May 23 at 3:07 p.m. at 50 West 300 South. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and minor in possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor).

Paul Fisher, 31, was arrested on May 25 at 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Road and State Road 931. He was charged with possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony) and OWI with endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Dezmon Gaines, 40, was arrested on May 23 at 11:35 p.m. at the intersection of South Calument and East Maple streets. He was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), felon in possession of a firearm (level 5 felony), manufacturing/dealing meth (level 2 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of meth (level 3 felony).

Auttina Gayles, 45, was arrested on May 23 at 10:42 a.m. at 800 E. Hoffer St. Gayles was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and also arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief.

Victor Gregory, 42, was arrested on May 22 at 11:07 p.m. at the intersection of South Reed Road and Southway Boulevard. He was charged with operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor), leaving the scene of a crash (class A misdemeanor) and also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Miriah Groves, 35, was arrested on May 23 at 8:23 a.m. at 712 E. Vaile St. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and also arrested on a PTR warrant.

Jeremiah Hayes, 19, was arrested on May 23 at 3 p.m. at 50 West 300 south. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and minor in possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor).

Terry Kelly, 37, was arrested on May 24 at 4:49 p.m. at the intersection of Firman and Locke streets. Kelly was charged with possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe (level 6 felony), two counts of possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of a scheduled substance (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Ruby McCoy, 55, was arrested on May 23 at 11:06 p.m. at 3959 South 135 East. She was charged with battery against a public safety official (level 6 felony) and RLE (class A misdemeanor).

Michael Phillipson, 23, was arrested on May 23 at 2:24 a.m. at 314 E. Taylor St. He was charged with battery (level 5 felony).

Jerri Robinette, 52, was arrested on May 25 at 3:37 p.m. at the intersection of Taylor Street and Apperson Way. She was charged with possession of a synthetic drug or look-a-like substance (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Daniel Scoles, 41, was arrested on May 24 at 10:52 p.m. at 1222 Cadillac Dr. He was charged with residential entry (level 6 felony), theft from a building (level 6 felony), RLE (class A misdemeanor), and public intoxication by drugs (class B misdemeanor).

Travis Sherbino, 26, was arrested on May 23 at 11:29 p.m. at 1436 South 200 East. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Jason Sipes, 24, was arrested on May 25 at 11:02 a.m. at 1213 N. Union St. He was arrested on warrants for criminal trespass, FTA, and RLE.

Brandon Smith, 26, was arrested on May 24 at 1:30 a.m. at 500 N. Washington St. He was arrested on PTR warrant.

Kevin Taylor, 36, was arrested on May 22 at 7:40 p.m. at 600 S. Market St. He was charged with burglary (level 5 felony) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

David Turner, 41, was arrested on May 23 at 4:36 a.m. at the intersection of West Harrison and South Wabash streets. He was charged with domestic battery (level 5 felony), criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor), RLE (class A misdemeanor), and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).

Anthony Tutela, 22, was arrested on May 23 at 4:20 p.m. at 1210 Canterview Way. He was arrested on warrant for possession of marijuana.

Samantha White, 33, was arrested on May 22 at 3:43 p.m. at the intersection of East Taylor and North Union streets. She was charged with possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe (level 6 felony), theft of a firearm (level 6 felony), identity deception (level 6 felony), obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), false informing (class A misdemeanor), felon in possession of a firearm (level 5 felony), and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).