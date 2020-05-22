Daily arrest log - May 21

Below are the arrests from May 21 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jared Deck, 30, was arrested on May 21 at 3:34 p.m. at the intersection of Delphos and Laguna streets. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of stolen property (class A misdemeanor), and possession of meth (level 6 felony).
Krystal Marshall, 36, was arrested on May 21 at 2:38 p.m. at 1625 Oakhill Road. She was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation.
Heaven Mason, 30, was arrested on May 21 at 2:52 p.m. at 1728 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with PI (class B misdemeanor).
Noah Smith, 33, was arrested on May 21 at 11:06 p.m. at 1333 S. 17th St. He was charged with PI (class B misdemeanor).