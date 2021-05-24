Daily arrest log - May 21 to 23

Below are the arrests for May 21 to 23. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Sheila Browning, 50, was arrested on May 22 at 6:39 p.m. at 2802 N. Waugh St. She was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for pretrial release violation.

Timothy Coulbern, 28, was arrested on May 21 at 10:29 p.m. at 2601 N. Washington St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.

Segial Davis, 33, was arrested on May 22 at 2:45 a.m. at North Main Street and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with public intoxication.

Terance Davis, 38, was arrested on May 22 at 4:09 a.m. at East Center Road and Albright Road. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor), and operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Michael Doty, 45, was arrested on May 22 at 6 p.m. at 300 South and South Park Road. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Shautae Franklin, 42, was arrested on May 23 at 10:24 p.m. at 1812 N. Morrison St. She was charged with hit and skip (class B misdemeanor), hit and skip (class A misdemeanor), and operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Daiquan Haith, 28, was arrested on May 21 at 8:19 p.m. at West Jefferson Street and South Washington Street. He was charged with never obtaining a license (class A misdemeanor).

Christopher Jackson, 28, was arrested on May 21 at 8:19 p.m. at 714 N. Union St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and escape (level 6 felony).

Mark Seifert, 44, was arrested on May 23 at 3:30 a.m. at 519 S. Indiana St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and strangulation (level 6 felony).

Jason Van Haecke, 20, was arrested on May 21 at 8:54 p.m. at 1419 S. Main St. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Andre Peoples, 34, was arrested on May 21 at 1212 Imperial Drive. He was charged with a warrant for dealing marijuana, a warrant for hit and skip, a warrant for petition to revoke, and a warrant for failure to appear.

Janet Pressdee, 37, was arrested on May 21 at 396 South and 00 East-West. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).