Daily arrest log - May 20

Below are the arrests for May 20. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jeffrey Dillon, 21, was arrested on May 20 at 9 p.m. at 517 E. Lincoln Road. He was charged with a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Luke Gentry, 27, was arrested on May 20 at 4:11 p.m. at 606 S. Armstrong St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony) and a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Zyonna Wilson, 21, was arrested on May 20 at 11:35 p.m. at 2719 S. Webster St. She was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Jason Groves, 42, was arrested on May 20 at 1:57 a.m. at North Apperson Way and West North Street. He was charged wtih possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Dustin Hill, 36, was arrested on May 20 at 1:20 a.m. at West Havens Street and North McCann Street. He was charged with a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Joshua Sanders, 37, was arrested on May 20 at South Washington Street and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Michael Valdez, 31, was arrested on May 20 at 1 a.m. at 3511 S. Webster St. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).