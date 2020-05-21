Daily arrest log - May 20

Below are the arrests from May 20 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Christopher Davies, 36, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. at 714 S. Purdum St. He was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
Craig Gunderson, 42, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. at 700 S. Buckeye St. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor).
Robert Russell, 55, was arrested at 9:46 p.m. at the intersection of Sycamore and Main streets. He was charged with possession of stolen property (level 6 felony).
David Turner Jr., 51, was arrested at 8 p.m. at 1504 S. Plate St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony) and strangulation (level 6 felony).