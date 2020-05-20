Daily arrest log - May 19

Below are the arrests by Kokomo Police Department from May 19. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Anthony Smith, 58, was arrested at 6:57 p.m. at the intersection of Sycamore and Calumet streets. He was charged with HTV (level 6 felony).
Kayla Stanley, 29, was arrested at 5:44 p.m.at 1122 N. Forest Dr. She was charged with theft with priors (level 6 felony).
William Adams, 52, was arrested at 5:59 a.m. on Lafountain Street. He was arrested on a warrant for possession of meth.
Frank Abney, 42, was arrested at 5:50 a.m. at 1907 W. Sycamore St. He was arrested on a warrant for RLE.
James Gunter, 27, was arrested at 1:12 a.m. at 711 Rainbow Circle. He was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor), interfering in the reporting of a crime (class A misdemeanor), and invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).
Bradley Jewell, 24, was arrested at 4 a.m. at 3120 N. Washington St. He was charged with PI (class B misdemeanor).