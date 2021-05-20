Daily arrest log - May 19

Below are the arrests for May 19. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Meranda White, 43, was arrested on May 19 at 2:27 p.m. at 213 E. Jefferson St. She was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.
Cody Beaver, 29, was arrested on May 19 at 1:23 a.m. at 304 E. North St. He was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).
Britteny Brantley, 32, was arrested on May 19 at 12:30 a.m. at South Washington Street and East Harrison Street. She was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Dale Richards, 24, was arrested on May 19 at 1:59 a.m. at West Vaile Avenue and South Market Street. He was charged with identity deception (level 6 felony), a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.