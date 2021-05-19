Daily arrest log - May 18

Below are the arrests for May 18. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Adam Blanken, 23, was arrested on May 18 at 11:37 p.m. at North Washington Street and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with a warrant for parole violation.
Luke Coldiron, 32, was arrested on May 18 at 12:32 a.m. at West Boulevard Street and South Goyer Road. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).
Hunter Ford, 20, was arrested on May 18 at 3:44 p.m. at South Armstrong Street and West Jackson Street. He was charged with auto theft (level 6 felony).
Dorlan Ferguson, 26, was arrested on May 18 at 12:55 p.m. at 416 E. Monroe St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.
Kyle Wheeler, 31, was arrested on May 18 at 11:06 p.m. at 321 W. Mulberry St. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.