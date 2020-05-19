Daily arrest log - May 18

Below are the arrests from May 18 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Luke Debolt, 35, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. at 1118 W. Elm St. He was charged with DWS with priors (class A misdemeanor) and also arrested on a body attachment warrant.
Amy Hensley, 54, was arrested at 5:39 p.m. at 800 W. Harrison St. She was charged with OWI (class A misdemeanor) and possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor).
Kristen Nicholson, 26, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. at 2513 Balmoral Blvd. She was charged with domestic battery on a family member under 14 years old (level 6 felony) and neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony).
James Turner, 38, was arrested at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Carter and Ohio streets. He was charged with possession of meth (level 5 felony).