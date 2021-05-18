Daily arrest log - May 17

Below are the arrests for May 17. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Abigail Anderson, 34, was arrested on May 17 at 6:54 p.m. at 1715 E. Havens St. She was charged with theft (level 6 felony).
Stephen Geibel, 18, was arrested on May 17 at West Defenbaugh Street and South Dixon Road. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Timothy Landis, 35, was arrested on May 17 at 6:54 p.m. at 1715 E. Havens St. He was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant from Cass Co.
Andrew Murray, 21, was arrested on May 17 at 8:20 p.m. at 3115 S. Lafountain St. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.
Corey Griggs, 36, was arrested on May 17 in Tipton County. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony) and operating without a license (class A misdemeanor).